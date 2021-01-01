Desert Palm Plastic Urn Planter

Over time, wind, rain, heat/cold and sunrays can diminish the beauty of an ordinary outdoor vase or planter. Not so with handcrafted, hand-painted PoliVaz designs. The painted light tan color and winding maze of abstract, cream-colored lines there now are there to stay, even if exposed to the elements for long periods of time. In fact, PoliVaz vases and planters are so amazingly durable, they maintain their good looks for years and without cracking, chipping, peeling or fading. What's the secret to their longevity? Each one is handmade of tough synthetic resin that's almost impossible to break, even though they are incredibly lightweight for easy lifting and moving. Plus, the rich colors and abstract fan shapes are applied using weather-safe.