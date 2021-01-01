Have fun crafting with Desert Cactus Cotton Calico Fabric! This bold, cute fabric is designed with a bright white background and is printed with repeating images of bold green cactus of various shapes and sizes. Use it to make bibs, blouses, and so much more! Details: Width: 43" - 44" Weight: Lightweight Country Of Origin: Pakistan Content: 100% Cotton Care: Machine Wash, Cold; Tumble Dry, Low; Use Cool Iron. Flammability Note: Not For Sleepwear Available in 1-yard increments. Average bolt size is approximately 7 yards. Price displayed is for 1-yard. Enter the total number of yards you want to order.