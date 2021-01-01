Trademark Fine Art 'Desert Bloom X Together' Canvas Art by Daphne Brissonnet

Artist: Daphne BrissonnetSubject: TypographyStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features the words "Let's Stick Together" above a potted cactus on a green background. Prominent Colors: Turquoise, White, Green, Tan Daphne Brissonnet has always been drawn to the beauty of nature. Her early studies in botany opened her eyes to the form, dimension and subtle colors of her natural subjects. As she discovered a universe of unexpected beauty in the flowers and plants she studied, painting these subjects became an important part of her life, while revealing her talents as an artist. Primarily self-taught, Daphne continues to refine her skills by attending workshops in France and the U.S. as well as closer to her home in Canada. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.