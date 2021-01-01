Dervil Wall Clock

Complement any room with this whimsical decoration addition to your bedroom, living room, kitchen, baby room or play area, this eye-catching animal wall clock showcases a 3D mother elephant and calves wildlife design and playful elephant motif. The elephant has its trunk raised is a sign of good fortune. Wildlife wall clock, no "tick-tock", quartz movement, no loud ticking, no noise, this silent wall clock won't bother you when you reading, working, thinking, conversing or sleeping. Features Arabic numerals and metal hour and minute hands for accurate timekeeping. Black colored hour, minute and second hands. Numbers are printed as part of the image.