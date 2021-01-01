Derryk 32" Wall-Mounted Single Bathroom Vanity Set

A simple and relaxed attitude to life requires only such a set of modern and simple bathroom cabinets; there are no extra lines, no matter the size of the space, it can make the space look clean and tidy. 100% Solid wood multilayer board, considering the waterproof needs of the bathroom and the structure makes the product more durable. Small depth, the use of an integrated ceramic basin allows the whole to save space while having a larger use of sinks so that your decoration is more flexible. Open back for easy plumbing access. The drawer and cabinet door is equipped with a buffer function to make daily use more convenient and quiet. The hinge has been tested millions of times to ensure the service life of cabinet doors and drawers. Base Finish: White Matt