Dainolite Derry Chandelier - Color: Black - Size: 20 light

A striking yet refined centerpiece. Match your tailored rooms with the clean design of the Derry Chandelier from Dainolite. The chandelier's repeating shapes remind you of the silhouette of a modern sculpture. Slender metal rods order across a sleek crossbar with an uplifting quality. Perfect for the modern space, the chandelier's straight contours complement the architectural lines of the room. The chandelier sets out to envelop the room with light as it produces a pair of bulbs on either end of its tall stems. The multi-directional glow glazes the ceiling and the floor below, creating a bright, festive atmosphere. Color: Black. Finish: Matte Black