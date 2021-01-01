Deris 100% Cotton Paisley Single Shower Curtain

Whether your powder room is really in need of a pick-me-up or you just feel like switching up the style of your spa-worthy space, we've got your covered. Begin by heading to your floors with a few lush shag bath mats, ideal for when you want to walk about without strutting slippers. Next, add in an upholstered stool so you can stage a basket filled with bath bombs or simply stack some plush folded towels. And finally, tie it all together with a big pop of pattern by hanging up this chic shower curtain. Crafted of 100% cotton, it's perfect paired with a water-repelling liner to keep your bathroom looking spick and span. While its clean-lined and machine washable design make it classically convenient, this piece gets a dash of distinction thanks to its intricate paisley motif in hues of blue and gray.