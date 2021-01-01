From divi
DERCLIVE Gaming Headset Wired Over-Ear Headphone with Microphone Compatible with PS4/Xbox One/PC/Computer/Cellphone
Advertisement
Widely compatible with 3.5mm jack enabled audio devices, such as laptop, mobile phone, tablet and etc. 2.5 Meter long cable with mic and volume control function allows you to control the volume and mute/unmute the mic freely. Stretchy padded head beam ensures a snug fit; Skin-friendly leather earmuffs rest comfortably on your ears. Adjustable noise canceling microphone can pick up your voice from all directions to ensure clear communication. 40mm driver delivers great bass sound effect to immerse yourself into the game and music world.