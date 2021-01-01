Denver Striped Max Blackout Thermal Grommet Single Curtain Panel

Featuring a distressed horizontal stripe pattern with intricate slub yarn detail, Sun Zero Denver Distressed Stripe Thermal Extreme 100% Blackout Grommet Curtain Panels add sophistication and dimension to any living space. Equipped with built-in metal grommets for easy hanging on standard curtain rods up to 1.5" in diameter. Sun Zero Extreme Blackout Thermal Lining is laboratory tested to block out 100% of light, reduce outside noise by up to 40%, and decrease energy lost through your windows by up to 40%. Comfort is optimized with thermal properties that help keep summer heat and winter chill out of your home. Hang in your entertainment room to eliminate screen glare and reduce distracting outside noise, or in your bedroom for enhanced privacy and a sounder, more uninterrupted sleep. Curtain Color: Latte, Size per Panel: 40" W x 63" L