Dogs love sinking their teeth into Dentley's Chicken Flavor Rawhide Chew Chips. Our bold flavors satisfy their taste buds and their instinctive urge to chew. These long-lasting chews not only keep your best friend busy, but through abrasive chewing, they help keep their teeth clean, too. Key Benefits: For Light & Moderate Chewers Item Number: 5277923 Brand: Dentley's Food Type: Rawhide Chew Chips Breed Size: All Sized Dogs Flavor: Chicken Product Weight: 1 lb, 12 oz (793 g) NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION Ingredients: Beefhide, Maltodextrin, Caramel Color, Artificial Chicken Flavor, Salt, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), FD&C Yellow #5, FD&C Yellow #6 Advice for Use: If your pet is unaccustomed to this product, serve in a limited amount initially. This product may stain. Use in a stain-resistant area. Wash hands with soap and warm water after handling. Caution: Supervise use. Excessive use of this product may cause gastric upset. Recommended size is slightly larger than your pet's mouth. Discard any smaller pieces that could be swallowed by your pet, as small pieces can cause choking, gastric upset, or blockage. When your pet has chewed the item to a point of being soft, remove it and substitute another. FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS: Intended as a chew, not food. Always provide fresh drinking water for our pet. Dentley's Traditional Rawhide Chew Chips Dog Treats - Chicken, Size: 28 oz | PetSmart