Dentist Gifts & Dental Hygienist Apparel Co Dentist Funny Future Dental Hygienist Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

This I Might be Your Dentist One Day design is for the dentist, dental hygienist, dental assistant, dental student, tooth doctor and anyone who loves teeth, dentistry or who is interested in flossing, dental health & dental hygiene products gifts. This funny dentist outfit makes a great gift to wear while using dentists tools, dentist school, national dentist's day, dentist office, tooth fairy day dental school, dental clinic to show the passion you have in dental hygiene and teeth. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only