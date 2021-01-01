Dendron 8 Drawer 55.12" W Double Dresser

This clean-lined double dresser brings your bedroom or guest room into the 21st century as it offers essential storage space. Crafted in Denmark, this budget-friendly piece features eight drawers on roller glides that provide a place for your wardrobe, extra bedding, and other personal items. A neutral finish gives this design the versatility to blend in with any color palette you dream up, while an angular bar pulls round out the look with even more modern appeal. Full assembly is required.-Interior drawer parts are grey for all options except for white.-Interior drawer parts are white for the white color option. Color: Oak/White