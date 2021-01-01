From asstd national brand
Dendham Home Office Collection 3-Shelf Bookcase, One Size , Black
Oak finished shelves sit on a sand black pure copper pipe frame constructed to fit the corner. The bookcase comes in different sizes: 3 layer shelves, 4 layer shelves, or 5 layer shelves. You have the option to choose where you want the shelving; in your living room, bedroom, kitchen or bathroom.Features: Quick ShipJoinery: ScrewedManufacturer Warranty: 1 YearShape: CornerTools Required: Screws (included), Allen Wrench (included)Measurements: 22.75 Width/Inches, 36.63 Height/Inches, 15.25 Depth/InchesMaximum Weight Limit: 80 LbsWeight (lb.): 18 LbAssembly: Assembly RequiredFrame Content: 100% MetalMetal Finish: BlackTop Material: WoodNumber of Shelves: 3Care: Wipe CleanDecor Styles: IndustrialCountry of Origin: Imported