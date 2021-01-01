From latitude run
Demyah Leather Sofa
Advertisement
This Traditional Reception Sofa, in Black, features a padded design that creates exceptional comfort. Perfect for reception areas or busy lobbies, this sofa features the luxurious feel of leather to properly pamper your waiting guests. The stationary seat cushion eliminates the need for any cushion adjustments by users. The reception sofa's padded armrests are upholstered for optimal comfort and support. The large couch has a 750 lb weight capacity and is backed by our Limited Lifetime Warranty. Upholstery Color : Black