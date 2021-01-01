Demirhan Floral Handmade Tufted Tan Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug

This hand-hooked area rug features a neutral color palette that delivers a punch of tropical style that will effortlessly complement any indoor or outdoor space. Made in China from a polyester acrylic blend, the Ravella Collection is hand-tufted to create vibrant multi-toned detailed designs with tight textural loops and a high-quality finish. The material is flatwoven, weather-resistant, and treated for added fade resistance, making this area rug perfect for indoor or outdoor placement. This soft, durable area rug is ideal for your patio, sunroom, or those high traffic areas such as your kitchen, living room, entryway, or dining room. Intricately shaded yarns bring to life the nature-inspired designs of this collection that will beautifully accent your home. Limiting exposure to rain, moisture, and direct sun will prolong rug life. Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'