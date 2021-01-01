From divi
Demeras High?Definition Headset High Reliability PC Headset Ultra?Low Bass Headphone for Gaming for Computer Accessory
Advertisement
Features with single usb interface, the gaming headphone is suitable for PC. Features with ergonomic design and soft ear cushions, it brings extra comfort. With ultra?low bass and excellent sound quality, it will bring you perfect enjoyment. With a high?fidelity high?definition microphone, it is more convenient and simple to use. It has professional manufacturing, stable characteristics and high reliability, suitable for PC gaming and live broadcast.