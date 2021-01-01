Demeras Head-Mounted Computer Gaming Headphone Headset High Performance Sports Earphone for PS4(Black+red)

?GOOD SOUND QUALITY?This headset has a realistic effect, with a 50mm subwoofer voice coil speaker, a magnetic field speaker and an air ring cavity, which can provide a realistic sound field, clear sound and shocking sound. GOOD CALL QUALITY?This wireless headset has a high-performance voice omnidirectional condenser polar microphone 36dB, bringing high-quality calls, very suitable for gaming players, can bring high-quality sound. COMFORTABLE TO WEAR?This sports headset adopts a comfortable and ergonomic design, is equipped with soft PU earmuffs and a lightweight headband, which is very suitable for music lovers and game lovers. COMPATIBILITY?This Bluetooth headset has universal compatibility and can be highly matched with PS4 gaming headsets. It has a wide range of applications and strong compatibility. You can choose with confidence. INTELLIGENT NOISE REDUCTION? This headset is equipped with a sensitive microphone and adaptive noise reduction technology, which can effectively