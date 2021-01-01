Demarcus Folding Camping Chair

Are you finding a canopy chair for your outdoor activities? This sunshade chair can be folded down and fits into a compact carry bag. Made of a heavy-duty steel frame, this foldable chair is sturdy for long time use. And the tubes under the chair with staggered distribution increases stability. Oxford fabric surface is durable and can be cleaned easily. Besides, it features upgraded comfort with an oversized seat and there is a mesh armrest cup holder for easy access to the water bottle. With an adjustable canopy to block the sun from any angle, you can enjoy cool shade in the garden, backyard, beach, and other outdoor places. Color: Blue