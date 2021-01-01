From modway
Modway Delve Velvet Upholstered Living Room Set, Set of 3, Multiple Colors
Transform your living room with the Delve Living Room Set. Luxuriously tufted buttons adorn the soft, stain-resistant velvet polyester upholstery for an exquisite look of exceptional appeal. Featuring gently curved armrests and a fashionably chic shape, Delve comes densely padded in foam with solid wood legs. The perfect addition to the modern home or apartment, invigorate your home or apartment decor today with this exceptional piece. Comes with non-marking foot glides.