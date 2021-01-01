From modway
MODWAY Delve 72.5 in. Emerald Green Velvet 3-Seater Tuxedo Sofa with Square Arms
Advertisement
Transform your living room with the Delve Sofa. Luxuriously tufted buttons adorn the soft, stain-resistant velvet polyester upholstery for an exquisite look of exceptional appeal. Featuring gently curved armrests and a fashionably chic shape, Delve comes densely padded in foam with solid wood legs. The perfect addition to the modern home or apartment, invigorate your home or apartment decor today with this exceptional piece. Matching armchair also available. Comes with non-marking foot glides. Color: Emerald Green.