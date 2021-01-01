Delvallo 47.04" Console Table

This mirrored console table demonstrates a sophisticated, graceful, elegant style with its unique design. While elegantly reflecting its surroundings, this console table combines glamour with modernism. Light is captured and reflected from all angles of this art deco style table creating brightness and the illusion of space. The rectangular console is mirrored on both sides making it suitable for use in the center of a room as well as against a wall, making it a stunning entryway console table or occasional table behind a couch in the living room.