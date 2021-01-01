Deluxe S50 Pendant Light by Leucos Lighting - Color: Black (0002359)

The Deluxe S50 Pendant Light features a geometrically patterned, blown glass shade. The diffuser is supported by three adjustable steel cables that attach to a circular chrome plated, metal canopy. Offered in white and black, Deluxe's clean design provides ambient diffused illumination. Leucos Lighting was founded by Eugenio Pamio in Scorze, Italy in 1962. Leucos is well known for their perfect artistic blend of old world glass techniques meets modern engineering, which has made them a renowned leader of contemporary glass lighting designs. With a strong artistic focus and philosophy on value of design, Leucos' offerings continue to mature emphasized by collaborations with distinguished international designers. Shape: Round. Color: Black.