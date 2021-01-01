From m-d building products
M-D Building Products Deluxe Low 3-3/4 in. x 81-1/2 in. Brite Gold Aluminum Threshold with Vinyl Seal
This Threshold provides a seal on your door when it is closed by pressing against the bottom of the door to keep air, moisture and dust out. When this product is properly installed, no additional hardware is needed, although door sweeps are often installed in conjunction to provide an attractive accent to the door and act as an insurance seal. Your Threshold will sit at the proper height to seal the bottom of your door. Color: Brite Gold.