M-D Building Products Deluxe Low 3-3/4 in. x 80 in. Satin Nickel Aluminum Threshold with Vinyl Seal

This threshold is for higher traffic areas, it is made with durable aluminum and a high quality replaceable vinyl insert. It provides a seal on your door when it is closed by pressing against the bottom of the door to keep air, moisture, and dust out. When this product is properly installed, no additional hardware is needed. Your threshold will seal gaps up to 0.75 in. under your door with confidence, and it will sit at the proper height sealing the bottom of your door. Color: Satin Nickel.