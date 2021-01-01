Keep everything neatly in place and easy to reach with this utility closet kit. The sturdy, compact design of the shelving tower is perfect for closets that need to maximize storage space while allowing room to store a vacuum. Two of the five shelves adjust up or down easily to accommodate different-size items. A 5-peg utility rack holds brooms, mops, or dust pans up and off the floor, making efficient use of vertical storage space. A bag holder offers a convenient way to store plastic bags all in one place so they’re easy to find when you need them. Easy Track Deluxe Honey Blonde Utility Room Closet Kit in Brown | 680103-MJ