M-D Building Products Deluxe High 3-3/4 in. x 88-1/2 in. Satin Nickel Aluminum Threshold with Vinyl Seal

This threshold provides a seal on your door when it is closed by pressing against the bottom of the door to keep air, moisture, and dust out. This product is made with durable aluminum and a high quality replaceable vinyl insert, seal gaps under your door with confidence. Door sweeps are often installed in conjunction to provide an attractive accent to the door and act as an insurance seal. Your threshold will sit at the proper height to seal the bottom of your door. Color: Satin Nickel.