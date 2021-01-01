Deluxe Glossy LED Lighted Engagement Ring Box Velvet Jewelry Gift Case Proposal

1 PACK E-checks via PayPal will be hold until it is cleared. Returns are permitted and must be initiated by the buyer within 30 days from delivery date. In order to return an item, you must contact to request an Return Merchandise Authorizon Number RMA. No return package will be accepted without a valid RMA number. 5.It will help you create a romantic atmosphere with the LED Light when propose or engagement. It will give your lover a big surprise when opening the ring box.