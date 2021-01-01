Ozark Trail Deluxe Folding Cushion, Adult Stadium Seat and Ground Seat for Outdoor Use, Red

Perfect for watching the big game or spending an evening down at the lake, this Ozark Trail Folding Stadium Cushion is perfect for any outing. Made with a durable construction, this padded seat and backrest provide optimal comfort anywhere you go. The non-slip grip on the bottom of the cushion allows you to sit on multiple surfaces without sliding around and for events where there is more seating room, you can also lay this cushion flat to create an extra-wide cushion. Be sure to pick up the Ozark Trail Folding Stadium Cushion today, only available at Walmart and Walmart.com.Adventure is where memories are made, whether it's campouts in the back yard with the kids, Saturdays at the river with friends, or a week in the wilderness alone. Ozark Trail helps you and your family create everyday adventures with gear and accessories built with you in mind. From backpacks to tents, they're rugged, dependable, and priced to be practical. Because adventure is not a destination; it's a lifestyle.