Wahl Deluxe Equine Essentials Grooming Kit, Green

Help keep your neighing neighbor looking her best with this Wahl Deluxe Equine Essentials Grooming Kit! It comes with everything you need to keep her coat trimmed and glossy, including a Show Pro Plus medium duty equine clipper, which can be used to trim the bridle path, fetlocks, face and ears—it can even be used for light body clipping and features a taper lever that can adjust between three blade sizes—#30, #15 and #10. This kit also comes with bonus tools like the Stiff Body Brush, the Mane & Tail Brush and the Super Pocket Pro Trimmer. The body brush helps remove unsightly hair, dirt, mud and set from your horse’s coat, the second brush helps remove tangles from her mane and tail and the pocket-sized trimmer allows you to make quick touch-ups on smaller areas like her ears and face.