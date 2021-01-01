From davinci
DaVinci Deluxe Coil Dual-sided Crib & Toddler Mattress, Extra firm, Waterproof, Greenguard Gold Certified
GREENGUARD GOLD CERTIFIED: This product has undergone rigorous scientific testing for over 10,000 chemical emissions and VOCs. It contributes to cleaner indoor air, creating a healthier environment for your baby to sleep, play, and grow DUAL-SIDED COMFORT: Features 160 coils and polyester fiber fill for more firmness. Mattress can be flipped to the cushier side for comfortable sleep during toddler days. Fits all standard cribs and toddler beds DURABILITY: Our waterproof mattress cover is easy to clean and tear-resistant SAFETY: Free of polyurethane foam, vinyl and chemical flame retardants. Meets CA 1633 Flammability requirements 25 year warranty