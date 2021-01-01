From lucid comfort collection
LUCID Comfort Collection Deluxe Adjustable Base 12-in Soft Adjustable Full Memory Foam Mattress in White | LUCC12FFGFL6LP
Set inludes deluxe adjustable bed base and 12-inch memory foam mattress. Independent head incline: 0 to 60 degrees, foot incline: 0 to 45 degrees; programmable memory option for your favorite position. Massage, dual USB charging stations, and under-bed lighting make it hard to want to relax anywhere else other than your bed. Easy assembly takes less than 5 minutes; 750-pound weight capacity. Memory foam conforms to your body while providing increased support to relieve pressure points and improve circulation. Choose between plush and firm mattress options. Premium CertiPUR-US certified memory foam; 10-year warranty guards against manufacturer defect. Full: 12 inches high x 54 inches wide x 75 inches long (One base, one mattress) adjustable base: 15 inches high. LUCID Comfort Collection Deluxe Adjustable Base 12-in Soft Adjustable Full Memory Foam Mattress in White | LUCC12FFGFL6LP