Ella Deluxe 4.58 ft. x 30 in. Acrylic Walk-In Soaking Bathtub in White with Left Drain/Door

Description

The Ella Deluxe Soaking walk in bathtub exemplifies the standard of quality and luxury displayed throughout the entire line of Ella Acrylic Walk In Baths. A perfect solution for those in need of safer bathing, the standard size Ella Deluxe comes standard with a textured slip resistant floor, two safety grab bars and Dual Drain Technology that allows the tub to be drained in as little as 80 seconds for a guaranteed worry free exit. Ella acrylic baths are built to last starting with a high gloss cast acrylic shell which is easy to clean, scratch resistant and impermeable to mold and bacteria. The shell is then reinforced with a rugged stainless steel frame which distributes weight evenly over 9 leveling legs. The toe kick access panel is designed for a convenient above floor rough-in and can even be removed entirely for a lowered threshold option. By utilizing the wall extension kit and the end access panel(s), your Ella Walk In Bath can easily be installed into a 2 or 3 wall setting and even has the capability to be a free-standing unit so it retro-fits into almost any existing bathroom. Color: White.

