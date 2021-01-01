From beautyrest
Beautyrest Deluxe 18lb Quilted Cotton Weighted Blanket Bedding
Advertisement
Reduce your anxiety and sleep soundly with the Beautyrest Deluxe Quilted Cotton Weighted Blanket. Designed for adults or those with a minimum body weight of 120lbs, this 60"x70" weighted blanket provides all-over comforting pressure to make your feel secure and relaxed. The cotton cover features cloud quilting and the weighted insert has box quilting to prevent the polyester and glass bead filling from shifting. Ten inner ties paired with a zipper closure on the cover keeps the insert secure. Th