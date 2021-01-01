Clocks universal® deluxe 13 1/2" indoor/outdoor atomic clock. A fully sealed, weather-resistant case and large, easy-to-read numerals on its face make this clock ideal for high-humidity, outdoor environments. As it maintains radio contact and automatically synchronizes with the National Bureau of Standards' atomic clock in Boulder, Colorado, it can be relied upon for up-to-the-minute accuracy and precision. For added convenience, it also automatically syncs up with Daylight Savings Time changes within the continental US time zones: Eastern (EST), Central (CST), Mountain (MST) & Pacific (PST). Display Type(s): Analog; Movement Type: Radio-Controlled (RCC); Time Format: Standard (12-Hour); Shape: Round. This universal deluxe 13 1/2" indoor/outdoor atomic clock, 13.5" overall diameter, black case, 1 aa (sold separately) is a great clocks item at a reduced price under $60 you can't miss.