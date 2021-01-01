Lechuza Deltini Premium 6 in. Square Charcoal Metallic Table Top Self Watering Plastic Planter

The Deltini self-watering planter's design blends a round base which transitions to a soft square. This versatile table top planter is perfect for blooming plants such as orchids and violets or foliage plants. Like most Lechuza planters, the Deltini comes equipped with a signature water reservoir that supplies water to your plants as needed. Users can easily monitor their water reservoir levels with the planter's water-level indicator, which shows when the reservoir needs to be refilled, taking the guesswork out of plant care and extending time between watering. Also included is Lechuza's specially-formulated plant substrate, Lechuza-PON, which separates your potting soil from the water reservoir, aerates the roots, provides your plants with nutrition and helps regulate the supply of water to your plants along with a wick system. Recommended for indoors use, the Delta is outfitted with a special liner that can be lifted completely out of the planters so you can easily transport it to wash any dust off your plants or trim the roots. Color: Charcoal Metallic.