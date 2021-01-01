Delta Kids Disney Mickey Mouse Cozee Fluffy Chair Toddler Size

This Mickey Mouse Cozee Fluffy chair will add friendly character to any space. Featuring colorful graphics of Mickey and all of his friends, this magical kids' chair with pockets on both sides is the cutest and most convenient seating option for your little one. The perfect chair for reading, playing or snuggling, the plush faux fur cover (it's washable!) and supportive back help give kids an oh-so-cozy spot to call their own, and its lightweight design means it can go anywhere your child goes. From Delta Children.