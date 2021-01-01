Delta III Pendant Light by RBW - Color: White (DEL-III-W-30-120_TR_LINE)

The Delta III Pendant Light, named after the measurement 'Detla-V', by RBW features fabric shades that are based on traditional box pleating techniques. The unique, yet familiar forms resemble rooftop vents, turbines or propulsion systems for some, and classical columns or glowing Japanese lanterns to others. The Black Delta shades are opaque with a gold foil lining while White Delta shades have a translucent liner. RBW is an all LED lighting company that was established in New York City in 2007. Their modern creations are simple, expressive and intelligent, incorporating high quality materials and careful craftsmanship. With pieces like the playful, eye-catching Crisp Wall/Ceiling Light and the iconic, geometric Witt 1 Chandelier, creativity has garnered the company's designers awards and recognition, including B Corp certification and a place on Inc Magazine's 2020 Inc 5000. Shape: Cylinder. Color: White.