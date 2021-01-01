From ce-link

Delta Electronics PFB0812DHE-F00 80x80x38mm Cooling Fan, 132.56 CFM, 9000 RPM, 65 dBA, 2.75 Amp, 51.57 Air Pre, 4+3-PIN

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Delta Electronics PFB0812DHE-F00 80x80x38mm Cooling Fan, 132.56.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com