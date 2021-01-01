Delta Composition 001 Shelf by TemaHome - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (9500315305)

Designed by Ines Martinho. Made in Portugal. The Delta Composition 001 Shelf adds charisma to the Delta Composition Collection with its streamline appearance and plenty of storage space, this shelving unit provides functionality. Perfect for a living room or office setting. Made with honeycomb panels with an inlay frame of chipboard and encased with MDF shell where it helps cut down weight and increase durability and strength. Also available in the Delta Composition 005 Shelf. Assembly is required, also includes the anti-tip kit. For proper care use damp cloth and avoid using cleaning solutions. Based in Portugal, Temahome has been defining modern simplicity with its distinct line of contemporary furniture since 1981. Minimalist style and clean lines blend with stylistic function and form to create timeless pieces that will redefine any space. Temahomes unique selection of modern furniture includes beds, tables, desks, and bookshelves that come in a variety of styles and materials. Color: White. Finish: Pure White