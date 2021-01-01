Delta Children Wooden Toddler Bed Collection

The playful Delta Children Wood Toddler Bed from Delta Children is designed to deliver pleasant dreams. Adorned with colorful graphics of characters, this sturdy wooden toddler bed will help your little one safely make the transition to a "big kid" bed. The bed features two attached guardrails and is the perfect kid-sized height, which allows your child to get in and out on their own. Delta Children Wood Toddler Bed:Recommended for ages 15 months+Holds up to 50 lbsFeatures 2 attached guardrailsUses a standard crib mattress (sold separately)Sturdy wood frameAssembly requiredAssembled dimensions: 30"W x 53.5"D x 25"HJPMA certified to meet or exceed all safety standards set by the CPSC and ASTMVisit www.deltachildren.com for assembly videos (New videos being uploaded weekly)Mattress sold separately. See our assortment of crib mattresses.