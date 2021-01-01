From ashley furniture
Delta Children Frozen Ii Table And Chair Set With Storage By Delta Children, Blue
This Disney Frozen II Table and Chair Set with Storage by Delta Children will cause a flurry of excitement. Featuring colorful graphics of Anna and Elsa, this table and chair set will inspire little ones to embark on adventures of their own. The set includes a table and two chairs, designed at the perfect kid-sized height, making it ideal for snack time, playtime or homework. Plus, a built-in storage compartment at the center of the table is the ideal space to keep art supplies or toys.