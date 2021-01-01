Delta Children Frozen Ii Table And Chair Set With Storage By Delta Children, Blue

This Disney Frozen II Table and Chair Set with Storage by Delta Children will cause a flurry of excitement. Featuring colorful graphics of Anna and Elsa, this table and chair set will inspire little ones to embark on adventures of their own. The set includes a table and two chairs, designed at the perfect kid-sized height, making it ideal for snack time, playtime or homework. Plus, a built-in storage compartment at the center of the table is the ideal space to keep art supplies or toys.