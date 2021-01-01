Delphi LED Multi-Light Pendant Light by Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (893240-3ST)

The Delphi LED Multi-Light Pendant Light from Fine Art Lamps brightens a room with its sleek and elegant design. Inspired by the Greek myths, it begins with a stepped circular canopy sending thin rods to small rings. Rectangular open frames house integrated LEDs within their bottom edge while hand-blown glass cups balance lightly at their end. Its light flows through the cups to offer a gentle ambient layer of light. With a legacy of uniquely crafted lighting that is loved by consumers and designers throughout the world, Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting understands the artistry of lighting. Its impressive lighting collections include multi-light pendants featuring jewel-toned hand-blown glass, industrial candelabra sconces, and genuine crystal pendants with lustrous gold leaf finishes. Founded 80 years ago, Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting retains its original vision of creating artistically significant lighting that marries classic craftsmanship with modern style. Shape: Round. Color: Black. Finish: Black