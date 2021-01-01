Belanger by Keeney faucets are beautifully designed to improve your home as part of our designer collection. With its continuous lines and cylindrical look, Delphi is the perfect collection to add a delicate and timeless touch to your interior, fitting 8-in to 14-in widespread installations. With durable brass construction and a high-quality ceramic cartridge, the DEL43CCP is designed to last, including a valve and built-in stainless steel connectors for easy installation. It features a single function hand shower with easy-to-clean silicone nozzles allowing you to easily wipe away build-up from hard water and lime scale for hassle-free maintenance. An ergonomic single lever handle provides control of water and temperature for an optimal bathing experience. You can install with confidence knowing Belanger by Keeney products are backed by a Limited Lifetime Warranty. Keeney Delphi Chrome 1-Handle Residential Deck-Mount Roman Bathtub Faucet with Hand Shower Stainless Steel | DEL43CCP