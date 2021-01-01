Delossantos 1-Light Single Bell Pendant

Features:Glass: Faux alabasterBulb type: Incandescent bulb (not included)Adjustable stemInstall position: DownwardSafety rating: UL/CUL listedLength: 36 InchesFixture Design: SingleFixture Shape: BellNumber of Lights: 1Number of Tiers: 1Light Direction: DownFinish: Style: Modern & ContemporaryShade Included: Shade Material: Shade Color: Primary Material: MetalWood Type: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: NoSwag Light: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Edison Bulb: Bulb Type: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape Code: Recommended Bulb Shape: Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Voltage: 120Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 100Power Source: HardwiredPlug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Product Care: Do not use with liquid cleaners, wipe with dry cloth only.Country of Origin: ChinaSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: WITB Bulb Included: NoHanging Method: RodSpefications:Voltage: 120VTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: NoWEEE Recycling Required: YesNevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Weight: 9.6Canopy Included: Canopy Height - Top to Bottom: 0.75Canopy Width - Side to Side: 5.125Canopy Depth - Front to Back: Adjustable Hanging Length: YesOverall Max Height: Overall Min Height: Body Height - Top to Bottom: 7Body Width - Side to Side: 7.75Body Depth - Front to Back: 7.75Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: 5Shade Width - Side to Side: 7.75Shade Depth - Front to Back: 7.75Chain Length: Wire Length: Fixture Cord Length: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesEstimated Time to Assemble: Additional Tools Required: Installation Required: YesTools Needed for Installation: Additional Parts Required: NoWarranty: Finish: Satin Nickel