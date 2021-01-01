Delora Glass Dining Table

A glass table can be the premier piece used in your event. This table can be used for seating placement, cocktail hour or for decorative purposes. The table has a narrow design so that there is plenty of room for larger tables to be setup. The round, chrome base is out of the way when guests are socializing and adds a contemporary chic design. The base is fitted with a protective plastic ring, made to prevent your floor from being scratched. This table can be used as a standalone option or with the use of similarly designed adjustable height barstools with chrome base.