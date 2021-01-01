Delmar LED Wall Sconce by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished Nickel - (3915-PN)

Reminiscent of lighting from France's flourishing Art Deco period, the Delmar LED Wall Sconce by Hudson Valley Lighting brings a chic geometric vibe to contemporary and traditional settings. The rectangular fixture features a Brass frame with an inset Alabaster shade with symmetrical corner frames adding to the eye-catching design. A single LED lamp emits warmly diffused light, the perfect accent alongside a foyer mirror or flanking a fireplace or artwork. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Silver. Finish: Polished Nickel