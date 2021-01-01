Signature Design by Ashley Dellington Sofas, Walnut

POWER RECLINING SOFA: Give your living room a high-style lift with this designer power sofa in walnut brown; Beautifully on trend, this reclining sofa will set the scene for cool, contemporary living FINE FURNITURE: Lounge and be lazy on the genuine leather that spans the recliner's seating and arm rest area; skillfully matched with a vinyl and polyester blend to keep the piece accessible and affordible MODERN LOVE: A chic choice in recliners, this power reclining sofa sets you up to relax with one-touch power control, power headrest, power lumbar and 2 USB plug-ins (middle seat stays stationary) COOL & COMFY: This power reclining sofa measures 85" W x 40" D x 43" H and is a welcome alternative to a stationary couch, loveseat, sectional or chairs ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Simply install easy-off back, connect cables, plug into the wall, and your power reclining sofa will be ready to enjoy; power cord included; UL Listed