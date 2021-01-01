Della Terra Irregular 7.5" Melamine Appetizer Plate

Irregular Round Plate, 7 1/2" dia. x 3/4" h., Della Terra. The perfect balance of organic textures. Comes in four colors: Mint Green, Gray, White and Black. Premium and Heavyweight Melamine. Commercial and Residential Dishwasher Safe. Reusable Melamine Dinnerware is Shatter Proof and Chip Resistant.Features:Comes in four colors: Mint Green, Gray, White and BlackCommercial and Residential Dishwasher SafePremium and Heavyweight MelamineReusable melamine dinnerware is shatterproof and chip resistantThe perfect balance of organic texturesPlate Type: Appetizer PlateSet Size: 6Primary Material: MelamineColor: Shape: RoundPattern: Solid ColorRim: NoRim Detail: No Rim DetailFinish: GlossyMatte Finish: NoHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Care: Dishwasher SafeDishwasher Safe: YesProduct Care Instructions: Microwave Safe: NoOven Safe: NoScratch Resistant: YesChip Resistant: YesStackable: YesFood Safe: YesCountry of Origin: ChinaCountry of Origin - Additional Details: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential Use;Residential UseCommercial Dishwasher Safe: YesCommercial Oven Safe: NoCommercial Microwave Safe: NoPTFE Free: YesFunction: CasualPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingPFOA Free: YesBPA Free: YesSpefications:NSF Certified: YesUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesSOR/2016-175 - Glazed Ceramics and Glassware Regulations : FDA Approved: YesCanada Product Restriction: Reason for Restriction: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Reclaimed Wood: Dimensions:Individual Plate Diameter - Side to Side: 7.5Individual Plate Length - Front to Back: Individual Plate Height - Top to Bottom: 0.75Individual Plate Weight: 10.88Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: YesProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 2 YearsFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Color: Black