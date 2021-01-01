From anuschka
DELL XPS 13 Keyboard Cover Skin Compatible with DELL XPS 13 9380 DELL XPS 13 9370 9365 133 Laptop DELL XPS 13 Accessories Black
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. DELL XPS 13 KEYBOARD COVER: Perfectly fit for 2019 DELL XPS 13 9380 & 2018 Release DELL XPS 13 9370 & 2017 Release Dell XPS 13 9365 13.3' Laptop(NOT Fit DELL XPS 13 7390) HIGH QUALITY SILICONE MATERIAL: Made of Eco-Friendly silicone material. Perfectly fit for each keys with all-around protection. The latest design with every key individually molded to its unique color. Every key is printed on clear silicone for a long lasting professional look ANTI-SPILL AND DUST-PROOF: Waterproof and dustproof, environmentally protective and ideal for resistance against your keyboard against everyday spills (coffee/beer/milk), dust (crumbs/powder), liquid, pet's pees or the other incidents WASHABLE & REUSABLE: The silicone cover can be washed by soapy water and make it as clean as a new one. Just put it back on the keyboard when it get dry enough 100% MANUFACTURER'S WARRANTY: As a profession