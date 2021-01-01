Dell UltraSharp HDR 4K Webcam with Privacy Cover, HD USB Computer Camera with 4K Sony STARVIS CMOS Sensor, IR Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Black.

Experience sharp and bright professional grade video quality with Dells first 4K HDR webcam. It comes with a large 4K Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor which captures more light providing crystal clear, vivid and vibrant video clarity wherever you are. Advanced Image Signal Processing inside the webcam optimizes your visual experience. With Digital Overlap HDR, the webcam guarantees superior picture quality in extreme lighting environments, while video noise reduction automatically eliminates grainy images in low light. AI Auto Framing keeps you at the center of the screen. Flexibly customize to suit your needs via the Dell Peripheral Manager Software. With an easy to use and intuitive user interface, you can effortlessly tweak the brightness, sharpness, contrast and saturation, digitally zoom, auto focus or select your desired field of view with 65, 78 and 90 options. Made of premium aluminum and a smooth textured metallic finish, the Dell UltraSharp Webcam is engineered to look unobt